Genstar Launches Insurance Co. With $100M Investment

Law360 (March 27, 2020, 7:46 PM EDT) -- Private equity firm Genstar Capital said Friday it is investing $100 million into its new fronting insurance business, Obsidian Insurance Holdings Inc., which will underwrite and manage property, casualty and specialty insurance policies.

San Francisco-based Genstar said Obsidian will be led by a team of executives with experience at companies including The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. and Bermuda-based Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd.

On Thursday, credit rating agency AM Best said it was giving the subsidiary, Obsidian Insurance Co., a grade of A-, or excellent, citing its balance sheet and risk management, among other things.

"We are thrilled to be backing such...

