PTAB Upholds Bulk Of Electronic Health Record Patent

Law360 (March 27, 2020, 4:08 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has upheld 25 of 31 claims in a CliniComp International Inc. patent covering a method for managing health care information electronically that had been challenged by Cerner Corporation. In a final written decision issued Thursday, the board said Cerner was unable to show that prior art, which the board determined invalidated six claims as being obvious, also applied to the 25 claims it upheld, which the decision said were narrower in scope. “Considering the invention as a whole, and based on the evidence ... we determine that petitioner has not met its burden of proving...

