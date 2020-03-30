Virgin Media Faces Group Action Over Customer-Data Breach

Law360, London (March 30, 2020, 2:16 PM BST) -- Virgin Media Ltd. is facing possible group legal action in the wake of its recent admission that the personal information of 900,000 customers in the U.K. had been left exposed for almost a year. A British law firm, Your Lawyers, said it is representing Virgin customers in a pending group action over the data exposure, which occurred between April 2019 and February of this year. “Virgin Media failed to take the steps required to keep customer data safe. It is vital for the company to understand the severity of this breach,” Your Lawyers Director Aman Johal said Thursday. “When data is...

