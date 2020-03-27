Texas Justices OK Firing Of Teacher Who Didn't Grade Or Test

Law360 (March 27, 2020, 3:57 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday determined the firing of a teacher who failed to comply with a school district's grading and testing policies was justified, even though the reasoning used by the Commissioner of Education in reaching that decision was faulty. The ruling from the state's high court reversed decisions from a lower appellate court and a trial court in favor of teacher Dehann Riou that held the school district failed to present evidence that other school districts would have doled out the same punishment for similar conduct. On appeal, San Antonio's North East Independent School District argued that it didn't...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS