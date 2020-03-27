German Regulators Fine Contractors €110M For Bid-Rigging

Law360 (March 27, 2020, 3:34 PM EDT) -- Germany’s antitrust enforcement agency finalized about €110 million ($121 million) in fines Friday against nearly a dozen construction companies and manufacturers in the Western European country accused of bid-rigging contracts. The companies were contracted to work on issues including heating and air-conditioning, electronics and fire suppression, the Bundeskartellamt said, with most of the work valued between about $4.4 million and $39 million, while one contract was worth about $110 million. Some of the companies would provide fictitious quotes when bidding and in return would receive subcontract work or compensation or would be given cover by other businesses when bidding later on, Bundeskartellamt...

