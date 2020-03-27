Brookfield Seeks Chancery Stay Or Toss Of Terraform Claims

Law360 (March 27, 2020, 5:21 PM EDT) -- Brookfield Asset Management asked Delaware's Chancery Court Thursday to stay a derivative suit and dismiss accompanying direct claims challenging a $650 million private placement that boosted Brookfield’s control of Terraform Power in 2018, saying a pending buy-up of remaining Terraform shares should soon end the class' derivative standing. In its motion, Canada-based Brookfield teed up the case as a test of Gentile v. Rosette, a 2006 decision that former Chief Justice Leo E. Strine Jr. in 2016 said “muddies” determinations of when stockholders can make direct claims for deal damages, derivative ones to secure recoveries for the business, or both....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS