McGuireWoods Snags Litigator From Freshfields In London

Law360, London (March 30, 2020, 5:35 PM BST) -- McGuireWoods London LLP has brought on a white collar litigation expert as a partner in its government investigations and white collar litigation department, continuing the expansion of its London office. Francesca Titus, a lawyer and barrister who has worked on investigations and prosecutions by U.K. and international law enforcement agencies, including the Serious Fraud Office, the Financial Conduct Authority and the National Crime Agency, comes over from Freshfields LLP, McGuireWoods said Friday. “Francesca is an important addition whose skill and insight complements our team’s strengths, particularly in cross-border investigations and matters concerning financial services clients,” said Todd Steggerda, chair of the...

