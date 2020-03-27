FTC Fights Coal Cos.' Bid For In-House Atty Doc Access

Law360 (March 27, 2020, 3:59 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission has urged a Missouri federal court not to give in-house counsel for Arch Coal Inc. and Peabody Energy Corp. access to confidential third-party material turned over in the agency's challenge of their planned joint venture. The FTC Thursday filed a brief opposing the companies’ bid to modify a protective order governing discovery in the case, in which the commission is seeking an injunction to pause the deal while an in-house administrative trial to block the deal permanently is underway. Arch Coal and Peabody are asking that several of their senior in-house counsel be granted access to confidential...

