Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

FTC Fights Coal Cos.' Bid For In-House Atty Doc Access

Law360 (March 27, 2020, 3:59 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission has urged a Missouri federal court not to give in-house counsel for Arch Coal Inc. and Peabody Energy Corp. access to confidential third-party material turned over in the agency's challenge of their planned joint venture.

The FTC Thursday filed a brief opposing the companies’ bid to modify a protective order governing discovery in the case, in which the commission is seeking an injunction to pause the deal while an in-house administrative trial to block the deal permanently is underway. Arch Coal and Peabody are asking that several of their senior in-house counsel be granted access to confidential...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!