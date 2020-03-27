NY Justices Take Up JP Morgan's $140M Coverage Battle

Law360 (March 27, 2020, 5:32 PM EDT) -- New York's highest court on Thursday agreed to review a lower court's ruling that J.P. Morgan Securities Inc. is not entitled to insurance coverage for a $140 million chunk of a settlement that Bear Stearns paid to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission because that sum is an uninsurable penalty. In a brief notice, the New York Court of Appeals granted J.P. Morgan's motion for leave to appeal a 2018 Appellate Division, First Department decision absolving Bear Stearns' primary and excess insurers from any obligation to cover the whopping sum, which Bear Stearns paid to the SEC as part of a...

