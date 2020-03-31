Fed. Circ. Finds Garlic Farmer's Motive Suspect In Duty Row

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 10:32 PM EDT) -- A New Mexico garlic farm can't get the U.S. Department of Commerce to review anti-dumping duties on a Chinese exporter after the Federal Circuit ruled that its interests were influenced by other competing Chinese companies. A three-judge panel upheld the U.S. Court of International Trade's decision in ruling that El Bosque Farm had misrepresented itself when it requested the review of Zhengzhou Harmoni Spice Co. Ltd. and that its former lawyer had also been representing Chinese companies that competed with Zhengzhou Harmoni. The farm's owner, Stanley Crawford, and the New Mexico Garlic Growers Coalition that is backing him had tried to...

