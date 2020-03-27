Murex Co-Founder, Ex-Wife See Most Record Demands Denied

Law360, Wilmington, Del. (March 27, 2020, 8:10 PM EDT) -- A co-founder of oil and gas venture Murex Petroleum and his ex-wife lost most of their bid for company records on Friday, after a Delaware vice chancellor found many of their separate demands ineligible, improper or sufficiently answered. Vice Chancellor Morgan T. Zurn, in a ruling from the bench, did approve some requests from Julie W. Kessel, ex-wife of company co-founder and former Chief Operating Officer Donald A. Kessel. But the vice chancellor flatly stated that evidence and a substantial record, including proceedings from a trial in September 2019 on the books and records suit filed by the Kessels, supported a...

