Harvest Health Pays $25M For Pa. Cannabis Cultivator

Law360 (March 27, 2020, 6:50 PM EDT) -- Cannabis company Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. on Friday closed its acquisition of Pennsylvania marijuana cultivator and processor Franklin Labs LLC for $25.5 million, netting the company its first production facility in the Keystone State. The acquisition includes a 46,800-square-foot cannabis cultivation, manufacturing and processing facility in Reading, Pennsylvania, which Harvest expects to come online in the next quarter. The deal consists of $15.5 million in cash and a $10 million promissory note, according to a press release. "This accretive acquisition helps to alleviate supply constraints in a fast-growing market, while contributing to improved financial performance," Harvest CEO Steve White said...

