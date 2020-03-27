Driller Wants Pa. Judge Dropped Over Gas Lease With Plaintiff

Law360 (March 27, 2020, 7:25 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania state court judge didn’t disclose that she’d dealt with a gas driller as trustee for her family’s Butler County estate before she made rulings on a partnership dispute involving that driller, the company’s erstwhile partner said in a motion to disqualify the judge Thursday. Winfield Resources LLC said Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas Judge Christine A. Ward had ruled on two cases involving disputes between Winfield and PennEnergy Resources, but hadn’t mentioned that she had been the trustee for the 2004 Irrevocable Trust of Jack L. Ward and Helen J. Ward, and signed two gas leases with PennEnergy...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS