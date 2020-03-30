Anapol Weiss Seeks Much Of $3.8M Sorin MDL Common Fund

Law360 (March 30, 2020, 6:59 PM EDT) -- Anapol Weiss is seeking nearly $2 million for helping clients reach a global settlement over allegations that the former Sorin Group USA’s heater-coolers put heart surgery patients at greater risk of contracting dangerous bacterial infections, according to a filing in Pennsylvania federal court. In Friday's filing, the firm sought approval of a total of $3.8 million in fees and $441,000 in expenses for itself and 14 other firms that had worked toward a $225 million global settlement with Sorin, now known as Livanova PLC, which would leave about $334,000 in a common fund established for payment of fees and expenses to...

