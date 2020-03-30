LGBT Org Beats Pentagon's Shutout Bid In HIV Policy Suit

Law360 (March 30, 2020, 8:05 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal court on Friday refused to shut out an advocacy organization from a National Guardsman and two Air Force members' suits accusing the U.S. Department of Defense of upholding a policy that unconstitutionally singles out HIV-positive service members. The Modern Military Association of America Inc. has shown that its predecessor, OutServe-SLDN, had to drain its resources advocating for HIV-positive individuals targeted by DOD policies barring or limiting their service, U.S. District Judge Leonie M. Brinkema said. "There is 'no question' that OutServe [has] direct standing to sue," she said, finding that the resource drain amounted to an injury....

