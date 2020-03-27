Fla. Court Revives Legal Malpractice Row Over Hearing Notice

Law360 (March 27, 2020, 8:28 PM EDT) -- A Florida doctor will get another shot at two recently stricken legal malpractice claims, as a Florida appeals court found Friday that the way his former law firm noticed a hearing on its motion to strike the claims did not give the doctor a fair chance to contest them. The Fifth District concluded in its opinion that when The Health Law Firm PA noticed its motion to strike two counts for individual liability against attorney George F. Indest III as sham pleadings along with four other motions for 15-minute slots on the trial court’s motion calendar without any indication that it...

