8th Circ. Revives Retired Nurse's ERISA Suit

Law360 (March 27, 2020, 10:47 PM EDT) -- A retired nurse's suit claiming that the religiously affiliated Mercy Health puts thousands of longtime employees' pensions at great risk by underfunding their retirement plans and violating provisions under ERISA was revived Friday, when an Eighth Circuit panel sent part of it back to the lower court. The circuit panel found that Mercy Health's plan fell within ERISA's exemption for religiously affiliated nonprofits, but remanded the case to the district court in Missouri to determine whether retired nurse Sally Sanzone has standing under ERISA to sue Mercy for underfunding the plan, failing to insure it and for failure to follow notice...

