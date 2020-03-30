Ariz. Tribe Fights Feds' Bid To Trim $8.6M Contract Suit

Law360 (March 30, 2020, 8:09 PM EDT) -- The San Carlos Apache Tribe has urged an Arizona federal judge to deny the government's bid to trim the tribe's $8.6 million suit alleging the Indian Health Service failed to reimburse it for indirect costs for health care coverage the tribe provided under contract with the agency. The tribe argued Friday that the federal government took a too-narrow interpretation of the Indian Self-Determination and Education Assistance Act in its attempt to drop a claim that the IHS failed to pay indirect contract support costs associated with third-party payers, such as Medicare, Medicaid and private insurers. The IHS said the act prohibits...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS