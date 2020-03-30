Federal Judge Ribs Atty For Name Mix-Up In Proposed Order

Law360 (March 30, 2020, 4:07 PM EDT) -- A federal magistrate judge in Texas deployed his editing pen and sense of humor earlier this month when granting a proposed order with another judge's name listed below the signature line, thanking the plaintiff's attorneys for the compliment of confusing him with an esteemed colleague. The mix-up came when plaintiffs attorneys in a product liability lawsuit on March 9 submitted a proposed order to release pathology test results. Though intended for U.S. Magistrate Judge Andrew M. Edison, the proposed order instead named U.S. District Judge Keith Ellison, who also serves in the Southern District of Texas and oversaw the case for...

