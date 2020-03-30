Law360's Personal Injury & Med Mal Editorial Advisory Board

Law360 (March 30, 2020, 4:24 PM EDT) -- Law360 is pleased to announce the formation of its 2020 Personal Injury & Medical Malpractice Editorial Advisory Board. The editorial advisory board provides feedback on Law360's coverage and expert insight on how best to shape future coverage. The members of Law360's 2020 Personal Injury & Medical Malpractice Editorial Advisory Board are: Kevin Boyle, Panish Shea & Boyle LLP Panish Shea & Boyle LLP founding partner Kevin Boyle specializes in resolving large, high-profile plaintiffs cases by trial or settlement. As an experienced Los Angeles personal injury lawyer, he represents clients in a wide range of matters, from wrongful death to catastrophic personal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS