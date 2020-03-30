HMRC Must Face Telecom's Reopened Suit Over VAT Refunds

Law360, London (March 30, 2020, 5:13 PM BST) -- A London judge lifted a 10-year-old stay Monday on British Telecommunications PLC's lawsuit seeking a refund of millions of pounds’ worth of allegedly overpaid tax from HM Revenue and Customs after years of waiting on parallel statutory proceedings. Judge Timothy Fancourt has given HMRC 56 days to respond to BT’s restitution claim at the High Court, which was paused in 2010 while the telecoms giant pursued a statutory case at the First Tier Tribunal (Tax Chamber), challenging the government agency’s refusal to refund it corporation tax dating back to 1978. HMRC fought BT’s application for the stay to be lifted, arguing...

