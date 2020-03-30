EU Litigation Roundup: The Latest From Luxembourg

Law360, London (March 30, 2020, 9:37 PM BST) -- The European Union's courts have added claims to their dockets ranging from a trademark dispute from the luxury fashion house of Chanel to an appeal from Yieh United Steel against a European Commission dumping judgment. Here, Law360 looks at those and other new claims and appeals listed in Monday's EU Official Journal. Intellectual Property PJ v. EUIPO The case brought by an applicant identified as PJ is an appeal against an EU General Court decision brought by a partner for an unidentified law firm in Germany who sought to register with the European Union Intellectual Property Office the words “Erdmann &...

