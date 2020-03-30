Potential Cancer Drugs Licensed In Deal Worth Up To $137M

Law360 (March 30, 2020, 2:09 PM EDT) -- A pharmaceutical company said Monday it has entered a cash, stock and royalty deal potentially worth about $137 million to license treatments under development, one of which is intended to treat a rare form of brain cancer. Austin, Texas-based Plus Therapeutics Inc. said it is entering a deal with NanoTx Therapeutics Inc. for a drug candidate portfolio including a potential treatment for a type of brain cancer. The deal includes an upfront payment of $400,000 in cash and $300,000 worth of Plus voting stock to NanoTx, as well as more than $136 million in development and sales milestone payments and a...

