High Court Won't Revive Enzo Suit Over 'Lax' Enablement Test

Law360 (March 30, 2020, 2:58 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to take up Enzo Life Sciences' appeal of the Federal Circuit's "lax" standard for invalidating DNA testing patents that it asserted against Abbott Laboratories and other diagnostics companies. The high court denied Enzo's petition for a writ of certiorari, in which it had argued that the Federal Circuit's June decision created an improperly low bar for proving that a patent is invalid for lacking enough information to enable others to make and use the invention. Rather than requiring "clear and convincing" evidence, the standard for all types of invalidity, the appeals court held that...

