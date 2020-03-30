Princeton Beats Ex-Prof's Suit Over Sex Misconduct Probes

Law360 (March 30, 2020, 7:52 PM EDT) -- Princeton University beat a discrimination suit filed by a former professor who was investigated following claims he sexually harassed one student and had a romantic relationship with another, after a New Jersey federal judge on Monday found he failed to show he was treated differently because of his gender. Ruling on the Ivy League university’s motion to dismiss the suit, Chief U.S. District Judge Freda L. Wolfson tossed Sergio Verdu’s federal claims under Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The judge also declined to exercise jurisdiction over Verdu’s state...

