Coalition Says Bitcoin Cash 'Hijack' Claims Again Fall Short

Law360 (March 30, 2020, 9:08 PM EDT) -- Prominent bitcoin investor Roger Ver and several other individuals and bitcoin-related entities urged a Florida federal judge to toss antitrust claims brought by cryptocurrency company United American Corp., arguing that its amended claims failed to plead a conspiracy to "hijack" the Bitcoin Cash network. After an earlier version of its suit was dismissed last month, UAC brought an amended complaint in late February alleging violations of the Sherman Antitrust Act against Ver, Beijing-headquartered cryptocurrency giant Bitmain Technologies and its CEO Jihan Wu, the Kraken Bitcoin Exchange and its founder Jesse Powell, and two Bitcoin Cash developers. UAC claims the defendants schemed to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS