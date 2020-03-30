Latham Steers Cancer Therapy Biz In $130M IPO Filing

Law360 (March 30, 2020, 5:05 PM EDT) -- Clinical-stage cancer therapy company Zentalis Pharmaceuticals LLC said Monday it plans to raise about $130 million in a Latham & Watkins LLP-steered initial public offering, if its shares price at midpoint. New York-based Zentalis said it expects its 7.65 million shares to price between $16 to $18 apiece. Zentalis develops cancer therapies, with product candidates that target breast cancer, solid tumors and lung cancer, among others. The company is filing its prospectus during a slow period for IPOs, which have been affected by market uncertainties caused by the coronavirus pandemic. While life science companies can be more insulated from market swings,...

