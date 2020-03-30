La. Appraisers Fight FTC Bid To Depose Outgoing Expert

Law360 (March 30, 2020, 8:02 PM EDT) -- The Louisiana Real Estate Appraisers Board has urged a federal court not to let the Federal Trade Commission depose a departing expert economist to preserve her testimony for an in-house challenge of the board's fee rule, saying the agency's case is on hold. The board responded Friday to an emergency motion from the commission asking that it be allowed to depose a staff economist before she leaves the agency so that enforcers can still use the report she prepared for an administrative trial targeting the fee rule. The appraisers said the district court has already stayed the FTC's in-house proceedings and...

