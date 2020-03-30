Boy Scouts Gets Temporary Halt Of Sex Abuse Suits In Ch. 11

Law360 (March 30, 2020, 5:02 PM EDT) -- A Delaware judge on Monday signed off on the temporary halt of hundreds of sexual abuse cases against the Boy Scouts of America as the organization's Chapter 11 proceeds, despite opposition from an accuser who had sought for his suit to proceed. In a ruling from the bench, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein approved the BSA’s request to halt suits until May 18 as it negotiates with abuse accusers to try to come up with a Chapter 11 plan that would establish a tort compensation structure, similar to those used for asbestos claims. Judge Silverstein said that as part of...

