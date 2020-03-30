NFL Player Reid, Attys Claim CBA Was Altered After Vote

Law360 (March 30, 2020, 7:02 PM EDT) -- Attorneys representing NFL safety Eric Reid, an outspoken opponent of the new NFL collective bargaining agreement, sent a letter Monday to the NFL players union alleging that the language of the new deal was materially altered after the players voted on it, calling for it to be invalidated and voted on again. In the letter to the NFL Players Association Executive Director DeMaurice Smith, attorneys Ben Meiselas of Geragos & Geragos and Ray Genco of Genco Law claimed the final version of the CBA published by the association on March 15, the day after the CBA was approved by players, “has...

