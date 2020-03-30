CBD Buyers Say They Shouldn't Have To Wait For FDA Action

Law360 (March 30, 2020, 7:32 PM EDT) -- Consumers shouldn’t have to wait for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to release further guidance on how it will regulate CBD products before they can sue over illegal products on store shelves now, a proposed class of customers told a California federal judge on Friday. The consumers, who are suing Colorado CBD company Elixinol over claims the company is knowingly marketing illegal CBD capsules and dog treats, pushed back against Elixinol’s bid to dismiss or stay their suit. “Defendant now seeks to avoid liability for the illegal sale of its CBD products by hiding behind the doctrines of preemption and...

