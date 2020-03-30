Dechert Scrapes New Docs From ENRC In Leaks Fight

Law360, London (March 30, 2020, 7:35 PM BST) -- A London judge ordered Eurasian Natural Resources Corp. to rifle through thousands of documents for additional evidence to turn over to Dechert LLP in a bitter fight over leaks but said he saw no signs the miner’s lawyers had “systematically” withheld materials. High Court Judge Christopher Butcher told lawyers for the embattled mining company to rescan a trove of its documents for keywords that could trigger new evidence sought by the law firm. In particular, ENRC’s attorneys at Hogan Lovells must apply the words “fraud” and "forgery” individually instead of connected to the word “board,” which had reduced thousands of potential...

