Sioux Tribe Gets Partial Win In Health Suit Against HHS

Law360 (March 30, 2020, 9:43 PM EDT) -- A South Dakota federal judge said Monday that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services owes some level of health care to the Rosebud Sioux Tribe, though his order did not go as far as the tribe wanted. U.S. District Judge Roberto A. Lange's order said the government must provide “competent physician-led health care” to the Rosebud Sioux, but he rejected the tribe’s argument that the language of the Indian Health Care Improvement Act established the contours of that obligation. “The government is wrong that it has no duty whatsoever to the tribe, but the tribe is wrong to insist...

