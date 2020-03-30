Some Claims Weeded Out Of CBD False Ad Suit

Law360 (March 30, 2020, 5:53 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge has trimmed some claims from a proposed class action that alleges a retailer misled buyers about the amount of cannabidiol, or CBD, in its products, saying the named plaintiff can’t bring claims for products she didn’t buy. U.S. District Judge Robert N. Scola Jr. said in an order Friday that the named plaintiff, Kathryn Potter, alleged that Diamond CBD Inc. and its parent company, Potnetwork Holdings Inc., sell a wide variety of CBD products, and therefore can’t claim that they are “essentially the same” for the purposes of representing a class allegedly harmed by the labeling....

