Total, Chesapeake Beat $30M Suit Over Oil And Gas Royalties

Law360 (March 30, 2020, 7:48 PM EDT) -- Total E&P USA Inc. and Chesapeake Exploration LLC don't have to face a $30 million class action alleging they underpaid Ohio landowners by subtracting transportation and processing costs from oil and gas royalty payments because the parties had agreed to a valuation point, a federal court ruled Monday. U.S. District Judge Benita Y. Pearson ruled the exploration companies didn’t violate their agreements with landowners or fail to act in good faith as operators because their contracts set the value for oil and gas on the properties “at the wellhead.” That's a defined term that authorizes the companies to charge landowners for some...

