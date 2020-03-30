Intel Shakes Microprocessor Security Flaw Suit For Now

Law360 (March 30, 2020, 11:07 PM EDT) -- An Oregon federal judge has axed multidistrict litigation accusing Intel Corp. of hiding design defects in its computer processors that created security vulnerabilities, finding that the plaintiffs had failed to show that they suffered any concrete or monetary harm while leaving the door open for them to amend their pleadings. In a 67-page opinion issued Friday, U.S. District Judge Michael H. Simon concluded that the plaintiffs pressing the putative consolidated nationwide class action lacked Article III standing to move forward with their claims that Intel knew for more than a decade about certain flaws in its microprocessors that left the chips...

