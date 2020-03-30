Southland Opens Ch. 11 Suit To Void Williams Cos. Claims

Law360 (March 30, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt oil and gas venture Southland Royalty Co. LLC filed a Chapter 11 adversary case in Delaware on Friday seeking to shed minimum pumping volume “deficiency” obligations to an affiliate of pipeline company giant The Williams Cos. Inc. The suit asked Judge Karen B. Owens to approve a voiding of at least one agreement with Wamsutter LLC, made within 90 days of the company's bankruptcy filing, and to allow clawback of some payments, including a $1.8 million adequate assurance outlay in January. The suit also seeks invalidation of Southland’s dedications to Wamsutter of rights to oil and gas interests and acreage...

