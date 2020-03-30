National Hot Rod Association Can't Outrun Drag Racer's Suit

Law360 (March 30, 2020, 10:11 PM EDT) -- The National Hot Rod Association on Monday managed to bypass antitrust claims brought by a three-time drag racing champion who says the group unfairly booted him and then led a boycott of his business, but the Indiana federal suit is not over yet. U.S. District Judge James R. Sweeney II gave hot rod racer Larry Dixon another chance to amend antitrust claims in his suit, but the judge's order on Monday dashed a slew of other claims for good, including those for breach of contract, defamation and denial of due process. The antitrust claims were tossed because Dixon failed to prove that...

