Sens. Warn Against Hasty N. American Trade Deal Enactment

Law360 (March 30, 2020, 7:09 PM EDT) -- Nineteen members of the Senate Finance Committee on Monday warned the Trump administration against trying to implement its new trade deal with Canada and Mexico too quickly in light of the novel coronavirus outbreak's ravaging of U.S. businesses. Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and ranking member Ron Wyden, D-Ore., spearheaded a letter that implored U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to back off the White House's apparent plan to bring the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement into force by June 1 as the country deals with the blowback of a global pandemic. "USMCA should not enter into force prematurely — particularly in light of the...

