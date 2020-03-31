Atty Says Stock Fraud Conviction Based On False Testimony

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT) -- An attorney convicted of fraudulently inflating a medical device company's stock by drafting press releases about nonexistent purchase orders told the Eleventh Circuit on Tuesday that the government knowingly used false evidence to secure his conviction, which he said should be overturned. In telephone oral arguments before an Eleventh Circuit panel, Mitchell J. Stein's attorney Kendall Turner told the judges that new evidence that has come to light shows that some of the testimony presented to the jury in Stein's trial was false and that the government knew it was false but used it anyway. The testimony in question came from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS