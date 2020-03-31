Whiskey Glass Maker Asks Appeals Court To Ax Rival's Attys

Law360, London (March 31, 2020, 10:16 PM BST) -- A barware maker told the Court of Appeal on Tuesday that a boutique law firm shouldn’t be allowed to represent a rival that it sued for trademark infringement because the same firm also defended another whiskey glass maker in a case that was settled confidentially. Glencairn IP Holdings Ltd., which owns a European trademark and a registered design for its distinctive glassware, maintained that the lower court judge should have granted its request to have Virtuoso Legal removed as solicitors for the defendant company, Product Specialties Inc. On Tuesday, Glencairn’s lawyer, Theo Barclay of Hailsham Chambers, said the lower court judge...

