Attorneys, Lender Avoid 'Meritless' Incarceration Attempt

Law360, London (March 31, 2020, 3:43 PM BST) -- Two partners in a London law firm remained free on Tuesday after surviving a businessman‘s attempt to get them imprisoned for allegedly lying about a bitter dispute over the seizure of a home, accusations dismissed by a judge as “totally without merit.” High Court Judge Antony Zacaroli said that Kamran Rehman and Michael Mulligan, of Shakespeare Martineau LLP, did not try to mislead the court about the gravity of a loan dispute with a businessman suing their boutique financier client in connection with a home loan. Neither attorney misrepresented Juraid Mohammed Anwer’s failed attempt to freeze the sale of his multimillion-pound London...

