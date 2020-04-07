Insurer Denies Food Supplier's £2.6M Chicken Feed Bill Claim

Law360, London (April 7, 2020, 8:51 PM BST) -- A French trade credit insurer has told a London court that a feed supplier cannot claim £2.6 million ($3.2 million) in unpaid bills, as the company withheld key information about financial problems at one of its biggest customers. Compagnie Francaise D'Assurance Pour Le Commerce Exterieur SA told the High Court that directors at 2 Agriculture Ltd. omitted key details about its dealings with Banham Group Ltd. when taking out cover for customer debts in 2018. According to defense documents filed March 27, 2 Agriculture did not inform the French insurer that it had approached its biggest single customer about unpaid invoices...

