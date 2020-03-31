Crypto Fund, Telemedicine Firm Must Arbitrate Claims

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 4:48 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge said Monday that a cryptocurrency fund and a blockchain telemedicine company had agreed to arbitrate their disagreements, and must do so to resolve their dispute over the fund’s investment in the company’s allegedly fraudulent initial coin offering. In his March 30 order, U.S. District Judge Larry Alan Burns told Crypto Asset Fund LLC and MedCredits Inc. that the provisions of seed round agreements between MedCredits and its investors showed that investors had agreed to arbitrate before they were allowed to invest in MedCredits. “There’s little doubt valid arbitration agreements exist here,” Judge Burns said Monday. He said...

