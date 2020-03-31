Bay Capital Used 'Bold-Faced Lie' In B&N Suit, Chancery Says

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 3:50 PM EDT) -- Investment firm Bay Capital weaponized a “bold-faced lie” in suing for Chancery Court intervention in a dispute over a Barnes & Noble Education Inc. board election, the court has said in dismissing its last claim and ordering it to pay most of the company's legal tab. In a 28-page summary judgment opinion Monday, Vice Chancellor Kathaleen S. McCormick concluded Bay Capital Finance LLC wrongly claimed the chairman of Barnes & Noble Education — which trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BNED — failed to use his discretion to allow Bay Capital to put up a four-member slate of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS