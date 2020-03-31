Sidley Steers $420M CloudGenix Deal For Palo Alto Networks

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 10:32 AM EDT) -- Cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks, represented by Sidley Austin, has agreed to buy network services provider CloudGenix Inc. for $420 million, the companies said Tuesday, in an agreement that stands to extend the breadth of the Palo Alto Networks cybersecurity platform. The cash deal adds to Palo Alto Networks' portfolio a company in CloudGenix that provides cloud-based internet services meant to enable secure, remote services for companies, according to a statement. Palo Alto Networks will integrate CloudGenix into its own Prisma Access SASE, or secure access service edge, platform. "As the enterprise becomes more distributed, customers want agile solutions that just...

