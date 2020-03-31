JM Smucker Escapes 'Natural' Peanut Butter Claims

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 5:35 PM EDT) -- An Ohio federal judge on Tuesday dismissed a proposed class action alleging that J.M. Smucker Co. misleadingly labels its peanut butter as "natural" because it may contain sugar derived from genetically modified beets, finding that the consumers' claims were too speculative to be plausible. U.S. District Judge John R. Adams said that California resident Graham Forsher doesn't allege that the actual Jif brand natural peanut butter is genetically modified, but rather one part of one ingredient may have been. These claims are speculative and insufficient to show that a reasonable consumer would be mislead under California's Consumer Legal Remedies Act and...

