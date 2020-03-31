Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Guaidó Looks To Nix $500M Tortilla Arbitration Award Feud

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 8:04 PM EDT) -- Venezuela is urging a D.C. federal judge to toss litigation seeking to enforce an arbitral award of more than $500 million to subsidiaries of Mexican tortilla manufacturer Gruma SAB de CV, saying that opposition leader Juan Guaidó's interim government has been wrongly barred from challenging the award.

The country told the court that an International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes committee had denied Guaidó and his government the right to participate in the annulment proceedings, "contradict[ing] widespread international recognition of the interim government and condemnation" of current Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro.

Valores Mundiales SL and Consorcio Andino SL won the award...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!