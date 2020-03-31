Ra Pharma's $2.1B Sale Teed Up To Close After False Starts

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 3:02 PM EDT) -- Biotech developer Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. said Tuesday its $2.1 billion acquisition by Belgium's UCB will finally close this week, with the company's third submission of its merger application clearing U.S. antitrust enforcer scrutiny. Ra Pharma disclosed in a regulatory filing that its latest application, lodged in late February, raised no objections from either the Federal Trade Commission or the U.S. Department of Justice and the union is expected to be finalized by Thursday. The developer first lodged its merger application in October, but pulled it the following month, aiming to give regulators more time to review the deal and avoid a...

