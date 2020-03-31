FCC Mandates Call-Authentication Tech To Fight Robocalls

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 3:07 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission on Tuesday unanimously voted to mandate that internet-based phone networks implement call-authentication technology meant to unmask illegal robocallers. The five-member commission approved the rule ahead of the FCC's monthly meeting, which was held via teleconference to comply with COVID-19 social distancing rules. The technology, known as SHAKEN/STIR, allows carriers to verify the authenticity of phone traffic and verifies that a caller is who they're identified to be. The vote makes good on FCC Chairman Ajit Pai's threat to force the rules on carriers if they didn't adopt them voluntarily. Democratic FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel said the call-authentication rule...

